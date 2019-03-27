

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has proposed amendments to the smoking bylaw, and are requesting that the community provide feedback on the amendments.

If approved, the amendments would expand the parameters of smoking in the current bylaw to include e-cigarettes, cannabis and hookah pipes. It would also prevent smoking and vaping on outdoor patios or restaurants and bars.

Other amendments include banning smoking in city owned public places, banning smoking within 10 meters of entrance way and vaping in enclosed public places.

The city will be accepting comments and suggestions until April 11.