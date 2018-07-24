

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw approved their zoning bylaw for cannabis stores at a council meeting on Monday night.

The bylaw states that cannabis stores must be 166 meters away from schools and 83 meters from licensed daycares and parks.

There is an exception with this bylaw for the area of Crescent Park, which states that a cannabis store only has to be 60 meters from this area because of its proximity to downtown.

The bylaw also allows retailers to operate in industrial areas.