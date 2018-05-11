

CTV Regina





The City of Moose says they are taking over the unfinished High Street construction project.

The contractor that was hired to perform the water main replacement will be removed, and the city’s engineering department will take over the rest of the project.

The decision was approved at a special council meeting on May 11.

“Having the City take control of this project is in the best interests of the affected property owners and all Moose Jaw residents,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie in a written release. “We will ensure High Street is completed in an efficient, sustainable manner and we appreciate everyone’s patience during what has been a frustrating experience for all involved.”

Construction began in July of last year on High Street between Third Northwest and Eighth Northwest as part of phase two of a 20 year $117 million water main replacement program. The contract for the project stated that work was to be completed by Nov. 30, 2017, but it is remains unfinished.

The city will be on High Street next week to perform maintanance on severely impacted sections. A timeline for constuction has yet to be established.

Business owners in the area have expressed frustration with delays in the project, saying the construction was keeping customers away.

High Street was also voted Saskatchewan’s worst road in the annual CAA “Worst Roads” campaign.