City of Regina activates storm page, snow routes in effect

The City of Regina activated its storm page on its website on Thursday, which will have up to date information on how the city is responding to the extreme weather.

The page will have weather alerts as well as updates on roads, transit, and waste collection.

The city also declared another snow route, which will be in effect from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m.

For 24 hours, there will be no parking allowed on designated routes, which are identified by blue signs with a snowflake on them.

The snow route can be found here. The city said vehicles parked on a snow route will be ticketed $120.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Regina overnight.