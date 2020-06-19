REGINA -- The City of Regina announced a $4 million investment in an infrastructure project it says will “enhance traffic flow” for commuters in the Queen City.

The Dewdney Avenue Twinning Project will see the stretch of board between Courtney Street and Pinkie Road redesigned from two lanes to four. The city anticipates these changes will help meet the increasing demands on Regina’s west side.

“Drainage work will also be completed, along with the installation of dedicated left-turn bays at all intersections, landscaped medians, and streetlighting,” the City of Regina said in a news release.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, with minor work carrying into next year.