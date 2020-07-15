REGINA -- The city is inviting residents to weigh in on the upcoming budget, asking them about their financial situation and how the city should prioritize spending.

The questions, recently posted in a survey on the city’s website, asks residents how COVID-19 has impacted their bottom line, as well as whether reducing property taxes should be a priority over increasing city services.

The survey comes after city staff provided a bleak economic forecast for Regina.

It’s expected the city may see a shortfall of at least $6 million in the 2021 budget. Council will have to figure out how to make up for the loss, which could come through higher taxes, reduced services, or the city’s reserve funds.

In the survey, residents are asked to inform the city on how it should spend its dollars.

Residents are asked to rank their top three priorities. The priorities include:

Attracting new or supporting existing businesses.

Reducing city spending.

Maintaining or increasing capital spending.

Deferring capital spending, which could delay infrastructure projects.

Reducing property taxes.

Increasing city services, which could mean higher taxes or fee increases.

As well, residents are asked to rank services they believe are of highest priority. This includes road construction and repair, policing, recreation, transit, parks or snow clearing.

The city said it provides more than 60 services for residents. It said it’s working to ensure services are affordable while also aiming to make strategic investments for long-term growth.

In the survey, residents are asked if COVID-19 has affected their finances negatively. As well, the city wants to know if people have used its deferral programs. The programs allow residents up until Sept. 30 to pay for utility bills or taxes without penalty.

City staff have said that COVID-19 is expected to cost Regina $12 million to $20 million. It expects the virus will continue to negatively affect revenues and expenses in both 2021 and 2022.