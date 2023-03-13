City of Regina asks for feedback on proposed ward boundary changes

The City of Regina is looking for feedback on proposed ward boundaries ahead of the 2024 municipal election.

Ward boundary changes ensure the city’s population is evenly distributed among the electoral regions prior to an election, the city explained in a news release.

Each one of the city’s wards contains 20,000 to 24,000 residents.

Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8 are among the regions with the greatest population changes, the city said.

The proposed changes can be viewed in person during regular city business hours from March 13 to 17 at:

City Hall

Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre

RCMP Heritage Centre

Regina Public Library locations

TC Douglas Building

Public feedback is welcomed at the city’s public hearing on March 20 at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the Darlene Hincks Committee Room at City Hall or at the open house on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. at the City Hall cafeteria.

Feedback can also be submitted online.

Residents can learn more about Regina’s wards and the proposed boundary changes on the City of Regina’s website.