City of Regina completes Lewvan Drive improvements

The Lewvan Drive improvements have been completed five weeks ahead of schedule, according to the City of Regina.

Work began in early May, with the goal of improving drivability and extension of the roadways’ lifecycle.

In a tweet, the City of Regina thanked residents for their patience while the project was completed.

Traffic barriers were removed on Saturday morning.

The project was expected to take several months to complete, and the total investment was $2.4 million.