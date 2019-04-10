

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is considering adding two seasonal off-leash dog parks to the city.

There are currently two year-round dog parks in the city — the Cathy Lauritsen Memorial Off-Leash Dog Park in the southwest and the Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park in the east. Five boarded rinks are also available as dog parks in the summer months.

The Community and Protective Services Committee is recommending adding two additional boarded rinks as off-leash areas. One rink is near the Joanne Goulet Golf Course, the other at the North West Leisure Centre.

According to the committee’s report, the five seasonal rinks were chosen to “geographically distribute the off-leash opportunities throughout the city.” By adding the two additional seasonal off-leash locations, it would expand into the north and west areas of the city.

The city estimates it will cost around $1,000 to add permanent signage to the two sites.

City council is expected to look at the report on April 29.