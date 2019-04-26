

CTV Regina





The City of Regina has eliminated 22 positions as part of a restructuring plan for city administration.

To account for this, one third of the management team has been assigned additional responsibilities.

“We reduced our executive team from seven people down to four,” city manager Chris Holden said. “And we reduced the number of departments from 19 to 15.”

According to the city, the change is made in an effort to be more customer-focused. There is no plan to change the number of front-line workers.

“It’s important how we provide services to the citizens,” he said. “And we need to structure ourselves so that we can more effectively make that experience with the city positive.”

The city said it’s committed to making sure public service is not affected by these changes.