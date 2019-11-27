REGINA -- The City of Regina is hosting a conference next spring to continue working towards its goal of being more sustainable.

The Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities will be held in the Queen City May 20 to 21, 2020. The City says the conference is designed to bring together innovators, leaders and industry experts to work together to create best practices for energy management and environmental sustainability.

“We have set an ambitious target, focusing on City operations to become fully renewable within the next 30 years, and this will require thoughtful planning and intentional investment to achieve,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news releease. “This conference recognizes the importance of strategic partnerships with our energy and business sectors, community leaders, and fellow municipalities. We hope to attract delegates from all areas to learn how we can work together with mutual goals of becoming more renewable and sustainable.”

Regina's city council has a goal of reaching 100 per cent renewability by 2050. Council is already working on an Environmental Sustainability Framework, and the City says information shared at May's conference will help develop that framework.