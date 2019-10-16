City of Regina latest to send crews to help in Winnipeg cleanup
(Source: Lizzy Symons/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:09AM CST
REGINA – The City of Regina is sending workers to Winnipeg to help in the aftermath of a massive early winter storm that hammered the area over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The storm caused widespread power outages throughout Manitoba and storm cleanup is expected to take months and millions according to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.
One part of cleanup is clearing thousands of trees in the city downed by the snowstorm, expected to be a lengthy process on its own.
SaskPower and the City of Saskatoon have also sent crews to Manitoba to help with various cleanup efforts in both Winnipeg and elsewhere in the province.