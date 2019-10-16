REGINA – The City of Regina is sending workers to Winnipeg to help in the aftermath of a massive early winter storm that hammered the area over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The City of Regina is pleased to help Winnipeg’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of the huge storm last week. We are sending in crews and equipment to help clear fallen trees and help in the clean up @Mayor_Bowman — Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) October 16, 2019

The storm caused widespread power outages throughout Manitoba and storm cleanup is expected to take months and millions according to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

One part of cleanup is clearing thousands of trees in the city downed by the snowstorm, expected to be a lengthy process on its own.

SaskPower and the City of Saskatoon have also sent crews to Manitoba to help with various cleanup efforts in both Winnipeg and elsewhere in the province.