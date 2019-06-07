City of Regina moves Raptors viewing party to bigger venue
The new Mosaic Stadium officially opened in Regina on Friday, June 30, 2017. (CHRISTEEN JESSE/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 4:00PM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 4:10PM CST
The City of Regina has invited fans to take in game five of the NBA finals, at Mosaic Stadium.
Viewing for game four will proceed as planned at City Square Plaza.
According to the city, Mosaic Stadium’s MaxTron screen is larger than a standard NBA court.
Admission for viewing at Mosaic Stadium will be free.