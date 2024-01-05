City of Regina names the Black-capped Chickadee its official bird

After 10 days of voting, the Black-capped Chickadee has been named Regina’s official bird.

Over 21,000 votes were submitted by Regina residents in total, with the winning bird receiving more than 8,500 votes, according to an announcement made by the City of Regina on Friday.

Angela Tremka, program coordinator for Bird Friendly Regina, said the chickadee will be included in most of their events and activities going forward.

“We have a lot of different events planned up our sleeves and other items that we want to work towards so we are going to make sure that the chickadee is the forefront of all of those issues,” she said.

Regina was officially declared a bird city in March 2022, through the work of Regina’s Bird Friendly City Committee.

The chickadee’s other competition consisted of the American Pelican, the Canada Goose, the Gray Partridge, Peregrine Falcon, and the Red-Breasted Nuthatch.

More details to come…