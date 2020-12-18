REGINA -- This weekend is calling for warmer temperatures in Regina, but COVID-19 guidelines are currently delaying the opening of some outdoor activity facilities, like skating rinks.

The City of Regina said it plans to open outdoor skating rinks to the public shortly.

The city is prepping rinks to make sure they follow provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are working with the Province to ensure our rinks follow COVID-19 guidelines. Once this is determined, an announcement will be made advising that the rinks are open. We thank everyone for their patience,” the City of Regina said in a statement.

The City also said it will be offering new outdoor programs to help supper winter activities in a safe manner. Many of these target children, youth and families.

More information about this initiative can be found on city’s website.