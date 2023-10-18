City of Regina preps for snow removal season in response to operational deficit

As part of pre-budget deliberations, Regina executive committee is already looking ahead to the upcoming winter in preparation for snow removal season.

In 2021-22, the city ran an operating deficit for snow removal. According to a review by administration, the 2022 budget outlined $8.71 million to snow removal. Actual expenditures were $16.96 million due to an increase in extreme weather events.

The review states Regina received 22 centimetres more snow in 2022-23 than the 5-year average.

Administration is forecasting total expenditures to be $12.94 million this year.

SERVICE REQUESTS

The city said it received over 5,400 service requests related to winter road maintenance last season.

Of those requests, 52 per cent were directly related to residential road plowing and snow ridges.

At Wednesday’s meeting, councillors brought up several instances residents in their ward felt the city’s snow removal has not been to the standard they expect.

“Over the last couple seasons, we have seen major snow events,” said director of roadways and transportation Chris Warren. “We are also troubled by the fact we’re seeing snow ridges.”

2024 BUDGET

Administration brought four options to councillors to potentially add to the 2024 budget to make city snow removal better.

Each option would require policy changes to snow removal as well as additional budget allocations and resources including the potential to increase the mill rate.

Option 1 will remove snow ridges after residential plows. Currently, no residential snow removal occurs unless needed to address safety issues. Administration said the cost would total $10 million per snow event.

Option 2 would remove snow ridges after residential plows only in high-density neighborhoods. The estimated cost is $670,000 per snow event.

Option 3 targets snow ridges around schools immediately after systematic plows. The current policy is to plow roads adjacent to school bus unloading zones within 72 hours of a snow event. Administration says this happens about twice a season. This option would require $1.2 million in additional funding for the season.

The final option is to clear all snow from all sidewalks in the city. Administration believes this will enhance accessibility and safety for pedestrians but cost about $4 million a season. The city already clears all snow around parks, transit stops and city property.

None of the options have been included into the next budget and would be implemented for the 2024-25 winter season.

More details to come …