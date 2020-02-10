REGINA -- Separate pools for leisure and laps as well as fun new features are part of the plan for a new Wascana Pool, according to the City of Regina.

More than 5,300 local residents offered feedback following calls for public engagement. The City of Regina offered a number of highlights from the public engagement process:

Fifty-three per cent of respondents preferred the separate lap and leisure pool design.

Survey respondents are likely to use a variety of features with hot tub, lazy river and water slides, identified as the features respondents are most likely to use.

Responses received from 94 residents who attended the open house indicated a stronger preference for the separate lap and leisure pool design and strongly favoured lane swimming as the feature they are most likely to use. Comments received at the open house indicated most wanting a pool with 50-metre swim lanes.

According to the project and design concept, the renewed Wascana Pool will feature a lazy river, two slides, hot tub, climbing wall, spray pad, a basketball net, space for sunbathing and two separate pools for leisure and laps.

A report on the project and design concept for the new Wascana Pool will be presented to Executive Committee on Feb. 12.