REGINA -- The City of Regina will start construction on Maple Leaf Pool this week.

City officials say they decided to move forward with the project after "careful consideration."

"Throughout the project, we heard from area residents of the invaluable role this facility plays as a community hub and gathering place for families," the City said in a news release. "While we continue to focus on the health and well-being of residents, this will play a very important role in community well-being in the long-term and we are committed to moving this infrastructure project to completion."

The City says it will have additional safety measures and site monitoring in place to ensure a safe work environment for contractors. Measures include appropriate physical distancing at the site, strict handwashing protocols, additional cleaning of shared surfaces and personal protective equipment.

City council approved $5.3 million in funding for the project.