City of Regina, RTSIS extend emergency shelter supports through winter

The City of Regina committed to an extension with Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) to continue its emergency shelter space just in time for winter.

Following Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor Sandra Masters announced the facility will remain open until April 2024.

The province provides social services and other supports on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Masters hopes to see supportive housing expand to get individuals in the shelter off the street.

“With the announcement last week, we’re hoping we can expand the 24 units we already have,” Masters said. “Hopefully it won’t just be 24-hour care in a shelter.”

“That way, we can move them through the stages of independence and support to move them and continue to lead them into recovery and get healthier,” she added.

Masters reiterated council's plan to secure a permanent shelter space with 24-hour supports before the end of this year.

Whether that location is the NEST or another location is yet to be determined.

The 50-bed shelter is operated by RTSIS downtown at the former YMCA building, now the NEST.