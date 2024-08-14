City of Regina sends $245 million aquatic centre plans back to administration

The City of Regina's Executive Committee met on Wednesday to discuss increasing the city's debt limit from $660 million to $890 million.

This $230 million increase up for consideration is intended to allow more funds for several projects including the new aquatic facility, a geothermal heating facility and a central library renewal.

Raising the debt ceiling requires approval from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board, which councillors agreed to seek.

The proposed new aquatic facility intended to replace the existing Lawson Aquartic Centre is looking at a total cost of $245.1 million, which is an $84.4 million difference from the originally proposed $160.7 million.

"Because we're so far behind on the master rec plan...it was cheaper 20 years ago but it will never be cheaper than today. and so investing in it, knowing that we need it, knowing we're far behind cities of our size as it relates to aquatic centres, it's easier to do under one roof than to build two of them, build this one then need another one 10 years from now,” Regina Mayor Sandra masters said.

Delegations speaking on the topic were all in favour of this funding increase, citing the need for an aquatic facility capable of hosting national level competitions.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Marg Walton of Swim Saskatchewan Inc. expressed that the Lawson is not currently up to standard for these types of events.

"Currently, there are swim clubs from across the country that don't come to competitions held in Regina due to the current facility. We don't want that to continue with the new pool. However, we need to build it right. We want the new pool to draw clubs to want to come to competitions in Regina," Walton said.

The increase in funding was approved in a vote of 6-2.

Ward 8 coun. Shannon Zachidniak was opposed to the decision.

"We need to get our priorities straight. As the election nears, there are motions being put forward for so many new expenditures that it's hard to keep track of them all. And Regina residents are rightly frustrated and concerned about where all this money is gonna come from," she said.

The current Lawson Aquatic Centre is home to several water sport clubs including swimming, water polo, diving, and artistic swimming.

The proposed new facility is intended to be a major upgrade from the current one. The list of amenities is complete with a wave pool, three waterslides, lazy river, and cafe in addition to the lane swimming pools and dive towers necessary for competition.

In the meeting's presentation outlining the goals for the new centre, it is described as an "inclusive, accessible, and sustainable hub."

Two additional options of reduced leisure amenities were presented to council with the least expensive option totalling $209.5 million.

The option of revitalizing the current Lawson was also discussed. It would cost approximately $28 million to extend the lifespan for another 15-20 years. However, this option would not meet the city's accessibility or sustainability goals.