City of Regina set to 'light the lights'

The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The annual celebration, hosted by Regina city council, is the community’s holiday season kick-off. The free event features live entertainment, wagon rides, ice sculptures, games and a visit from Santa Claus.

Mayor Sandra Masters will deliver remarks on behalf of the city. There will be special performances by the Regina Bellringers, Dickens Yultide Carolers, Highland Dancers, Shayla Souliere accompanied by pianist Kelsey Briens, Cowessess dancers and drummers and more.

The official lighting of the lights on City Hall will take place approximately 6:30 p.m. and will be carried live on CTV Regina.

The masters of ceremony for the evening will be Brit Dort and Darrell Romuld from CTV Morning Live.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all events will be held outdoors, but restrooms will be made available to the public.