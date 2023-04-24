City of Regina to begin Gopher Control Program

Residents in Regina are encouraged to avoid certain areas as the city begins its annual gopher control program this week.

Gophers have been declared as pests by the Government of Saskatchewan, requiring the city to control gophers on publically owned land.

Controlling the population will involve city workers placing Rozol RTU, a commercial poison designed for ground squirrels and pocket gophers, deep into the rodent’s holes on city property.

Areas where the poison has been distributed will be marked with yellow flags. The city asks residents to avoid those areas, especially with children or pets.

A total of 23 areas throughout Regina are set to be treated over the next several weeks.

Signs will only be taken down when staff are satisfied that the site is clear of product and gophers.

The application of poison will be limited to “buffer zones” or rough turf areas throughout the city’s storm channels, roadway and railway buffers.

It will not be applied to Regina’s athletic fields and traditional park spaces, the release outlined.

To learn more about which areas the city will be treating, residents can consult the city’s website.