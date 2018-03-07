

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is preparing to begin plowing residential roads.

The city says it will be plowing residential plowing on Thursday. Crews will be out between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until it’s complete in about two weeks.

The city says residential plowing will be broken up into sectors of around 500 kilometres of road. A schedule is available at regina.ca/winter.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. when their sector is being plowed.

The city also says there will be snow ridges left by the equipment. By moving vehicles, residents can help make sure the snow is in parking lanes rather than driving lanes.