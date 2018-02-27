Regina city council will be debating its proposed 2018 budget at a special council meeting on Tuesday night.

Council has proposed a mill rate increase of 4.86 per cent this year. If approved, it will be the second-highest increase in the past 10 years. From that 4.86 per cent hike, one per cent will be allotted to the Residential Roads Renewal Program and .46 per cent will go towards paying for Mosaic Stadium.

If approved, a homeowner with a property valued at $350,000 would pay an additional $7.70 a month, or $92.40 a year, in property taxes.

The city says property taxes make up 53 per cent of its annual revenue. Other funds also come from fees, charges, licenses and levies. This year’s budget is focused on maintaining services while finding ways to cut costs.

The city also plans to invest in major capital projects throughout the Queen City, including investing in roads, a waste management centre, transit fleet maintenance and renovations on the new police headquarters.

Council says this will be a tough budget, since the city is dealing with nearly $20 million in revenue losses as a result of last year’s provincial budget cuts. The city had to reopen the books last year after the province released its budget. The mill rate increase was approved at 3.99 per cent in February. That increased to 6.49 per cent in April.

Cities need to balance their budgets every year.

Councillors will vote on the proposed numbers on Tuesday night.