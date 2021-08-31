REGINA -- The City of Regina will give an update on its COVID-19 policies on Tuesday morning.

City manager Chris Holden is expected to announce changes to the City of Regina’s masking and testing proctocols , following similar moves by the City of Saskatoon on Monday.

Saskatoon city council voted unanimously in favour of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of indoor civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.

The mask rules will come into effect on Wednesday in Saskatoon. The city will provide masks at no cost for a two-week period.

