REGINA -- Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says City Council will meet on Friday morning to discuss bylaw enforcement and a number of other measures regarding COVID-19.

Councillors will meet at 10 a.m. via telephone to discuss specifics on policy changes during the pandemic.

Discussions will include utility bill and property tax postponements for those out of work and small businesses.

Fougere said he wants to support those fighting the virus on the frontlines, and therefore will be discussing parking tickets near hospitals.

“We’re very sympathetic,” Fougere said on parking for nurses near the General Hospital. “We’ll do what we can to make sure we can lessen the burden of those on the frontlines.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where someone has to leave to more their car. We need to address that issue and we will do that.”