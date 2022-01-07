City of Regina to purchase former church for 29-unit housing complex

The former Zion United Church property on Broad Street North has been chosen for an apartment building to house those in Regina experiencing homelessness. The City of Regina expects to pay around $1.2 million for the property and believes it is an ideal location for the complex.

However, the City of Regina is hearing concerns from residents living near Imperial School over the planned rapid housing project. Some residents feel the 29-unit supportive living complex shouldn’t be built next to an elementary school.

“A location that was selected because of its appropriate zoning, the size, proximity to transit and amenities,” Emmaline Hill, manager of social and cultural development for the City of Regina, said.

During an online public meeting, a local MP questioned the city’s consultation process.

“Is the city buying this and this is like a done deal?” Andrew Scheer, Regina-Qu’Appelle MP pressed. “You guys are buying the land, you’re paying the money, you’re going to have this land. Why buy the land, I think you mentioned there are still several decision points and why not do the community consultation before you purchase the land?”

The city says the land is already zoned for housing so neighbourhood consultations aren’t required.

“Yes, the city is going to own this property,” Chris Holden, city manager, said. “You know the city is not at a point in which we could back out of that purchase.”

The City of Regina says housing options for all types of individuals is the city‘s responsibility.

The federal government is covering the $7.7 million construction cost with the city to handle the operation.