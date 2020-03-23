REGINA -- The City of Regina will speak on the state of local emergency that was declared late last week.

This press conference will be carried live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

On Friday afternoon the City of Regina declared a local state of emergency with restrictions that differed from those made by the province and the Chief Medical Health Officer. The province says that provincial orders take precedence over those made by municipalities.

Early on Friday, councillors agreed to harsher restrictions, but pulled back on rules for daycares after hearing an update from the province.