City of Regina to spray for cankerworms starting Monday

City of Regina crews will begin spraying for cankerworms on Monday.

Over 10,000 trees will be sprayed in areas where insect counts are expected to be high and where trees are at risk, according to a release from the City of Regina.

An organic spray approved by Health Canada will be used to kill the cankerworms. The spray is harmless to humans and their pets.

Those residents in spraying areas will receive a notice to let them know the spraying will take place near their homes within 48 hours and will include these tips:

Keep family and pets away from spray crews

Close windows in the house

If possible, move cars off the street

For more information, residents can visit the website or call the City Pesticide Advisory Line at 306-777-7777.