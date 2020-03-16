REGINA -- The City of Regina will be updating its plan to handle COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Mayor Michael Fougere and City Manager Chris Holden are expected to speak on the plan at 10 a.m. The press conference will be carried live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

On Friday, City officials said they are closely monitoring the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees were asked to work from home and were given travel restrictions, but City events were expected to go ahead.

Fire Chief Layne Jackson said the City has activated its emergency operations centre in response to the virus.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.