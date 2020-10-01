REGINA -- The City of Regina has a goal to become 'Canada's Most Vibrant City' by 2030. This goal is a part of the city's 2020-30 Economic Growth Plan.

The plan has been approved by Regina City Council and has 19 actions that Economic Development Regina (EDR) said will drive economic growth and prosperity for years to come.

"A fundamental pillar is linking the events, conventions, trade shows and visitor experiences to our key sectors," EDR Director Murad Al Katib said.

"We want to build on the Western Canada Farm Progress Show, Agribition, agricultural trade and cultural events. We want those to be re-created to address the new digital agricultural economy and the new demand for global protein."

Some of the actions in the plan include more emphasis on the expansion of food, tourism and entrepreneurship in Regina.

Both the city and EDR said collaborating with all three levels of government and Regina residents is key to seeing this plan come to life.

“These are building upon the strengths we have today," Mayor Michael Fougere said. "This is focusing on energy, time, and creativity and focusing entrepreneurs to work in this area. These are definitely achievable.”

Both the city and EDR said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the delivery of this plan, but also said the pandemic has not changed the fundamental trajectory.

"We're going to be putting a lot of focus on tourism events and conventions to try and kick-start that,” Katib said. “There's been strong support from city administration to look at ways in which we can position because ultimately we're going to get out of the pandemic and it’s going to be a very competitive world to get back into."