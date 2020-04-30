REGINA -- On Thursday’s Regina City Council meeting, nine councillors voted on a recommendation for the city to put pressure on the Province to allow binding third party arbitration that would see a resolution between Unifor 594 and the Co-op refinery.

The Mayor of Regina was the only one to vote no on this recommendation.

Unifor local 594 had members discuss the challenges this labour dispute has had on their personal and professional lives.

Council also requested information from the Regina Police Service about how much money the service’s involvement in the labour dispute has cost. The service said a low estimate would be $110,000. The Regina Police Service intervened in the labour dispute following an order from the court.

