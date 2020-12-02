YORKTON -- The City of Yorkton, in collaboration with the Yorkton Business District and the Yorkton Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging residents to get in the holiday spirit.

The inaugural Let Yorkton Shine Contest asks residents to decorate their homes for the chance to win a prize.

Samuel Twumasi, economic development officer for the City of Yorkton, launched the idea to help get people’s minds off the pandemic and bring them together in a safe way this holiday season.

Christmas display artists can submit their designs to Yorkton.ca/holidays before 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a chance to win a gift card.

All entered addresses will be put on a map to create the ultimate route for those who love the tradition of checking out Christmas lights and décor.

The displays will be judged in four categories: Most Creative Use of Lights, Best Animated Yard, Public’s Choice and Random Draw.

The Public’s Choice title will be decided by the community’s votes, which can be cast by liking the photo of your favourite display on the City of Yorkton’s Facebook page.

Winners will be crowned on Dec. 22.