YORKTON -- The City of Yorkton says that proclamations, which previously designated special days or weeks for events happening in the city, will no longer be accepted.

“It can sometimes put the city in a difficult situation where you get groups who come to council who want you to proclaim a week but residents of the community may or may not support,” Mayor Bob Maloney said.

The decision to end proclamations has some local groups disappointed.

“It’s a significant loss to our group,” Laura Budd with the Saskatchewan Pride Network said. “It was a message that was being sent to everyone that the city supported pride week and that they would attend and wanted all people to be safe and supported in our community.”

Pride Yorkton had Pride Week proclaimed every May since 2016.

Other groups like Parkland Right to Life believe it’s a fair move to make. For years it has requested the city designate a Right to Life week but have been denied.

“We were kind of disappointed that our proclamation was filed but there was other proclamations that were proclaimed and so I felt that we were being discriminated on,” President of Parkland Right to Life Ted Deneschuk said.

Although the City will no longer be making proclamations in in effort to remain neutral about social issues, groups are encouraged to come to city council meetings to promote their events.

Budd said her group still feels a lack of support from community leaders.

“That neutral stance is saying ‘we're allowing you to have this’ not ‘we support you having this,’” she said.

While Yorkton’s pro-life group think the move promotes equality.

The move to end designated days will come into effect in November.