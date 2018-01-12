

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is now offering residents a sand and salt mix to keep their sidewalks safer.

The new mix is replacing the depleted supply of free dry sand offered through the city’s winter sandbox program. On average, Regina residents use around 40,000 tonnes of sand per season. But within the last 36 hours, residents used 85 tonnes of sand from the sandbox locations throughout the city.

“This courtesy service has been in place for more than 10 years and never has the response been this high,” said Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation with the city. “This year’s weather has caused us to deplete our two year supply of dry sand, so as a result, we will now stock the sandboxes with the same sand/salt mixture we use in our ice control program.”

The new mixture is 94 per cent sand and 6 per cent salt. It is available right now.

Residents are asked to bring a small pail to collect the mix and take only what they need.

There are nine locations to pick up the sand/salt mix throughout the city: