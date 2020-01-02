City offers Christmas Treecycle program for month of January
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 4:35PM CST
Trees are seen in Chilliwack, B.C., on Dec. 8, 2019.
REGINA -- Residents have the option to have their Christmas trees recycled at the Yard Waste Depot.
The option will be available until Jan. 31
The City of Regina asks that trees have no decorations, and is not inside a tree disposal bag when dropped off.
The Yard Waste Depot is located next to the landfill.
Residents dropped off 31 tonnes of real Christmas trees last year.