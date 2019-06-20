

CTV Regina





The City of Regina has released its new municipal ward boundaries.

The boundaries changed due to population increases in Wards 2 and 4, specifically in Harbour Landing and Arcola East, the city said in a release.

The changes mean population is more evenly distributed between Regina’s 10 wards.

The report and new ward map will be presented to council on June 24.

The new wards will come into effect for the 2020 municipal election.

The new map is available at Regina.ca/wardreview.