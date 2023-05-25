City pausing Lewvan Drive construction for Cathedral Arts Festival and Rider game
People hoping to get out and enjoy the Cathedral Arts Festival Street Fair and the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game on Saturday won’t have to worry about construction on Lewvan Drive.
The Lewvan Drive project is on pause as the City of Regina prepares for the next phase of construction between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue, according to a media release from the city.
The arts festival will take place on 13th Avenue between Albert Street and Elphinstone Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with vendors, food, and buskers surrounding the area.
The Riders’ pre-season game against the B.C. Lions will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.
The next phase of the Lewvan Drive project will begin on Sunday.
In the evening, concrete work and replacement of medians will take place in the northbound lanes between 13th Avenue and 11th Avenue.
According to the city, there won’t be access on or off Saskatchewan Drive at Lewvan Drive. Westbound traffic on Saskatchewan Drive turning north onto Lewvan Drive will be the only exception.
Work is expected to take six weeks to complete, depending on weather. Two-way traffic will take place on Lewvan Drive in the southbound lanes but drivers should expect delays, according to the release.
