The City of Regina says it plans to have all missed garbage and recycling collected by Saturday.

According to the city, collection trucks haven’t been able to get into bays and cul-de-sacs to collect garbage due to snow buildup.

Anyone who missed garbage collection is asked to contact Service Regina at 306-777-7000 or submit a request online at regina.ca/contact. Garbage bins should be rolled to the edge of the property on the driveway or lawn.

The city says it will collect garbage and recycling as quickly as possible.