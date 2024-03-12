City prepares for Ring Road traffic restrictions as $167M water main expansion continues
Commuters in Regina’s north can expect renewed traffic restrictions as the city continues its $167 million water network expansion project.
The project includes a new water pumping station, storage reservoirs, and an 8.4 kilometre water main.
Work is set to continue on March 13 – kicking off the second year of construction efforts in the three year project.
The city has said the project will provide a “long-term solution” to support growth in Regina.
The new pumping station will allow Regina’s water network to accommodate a population of up to 310,000 residents.
The city also noted the new facilities will be expandable to handle a population of 500,000 residents.
The pumping station and reservoirs are located at 2605 Redbear Avenue East are expected to finish construction in 2026.
“This project will also contribute to Regina’s vibrant community by planting additional trees and upgrading the lights on Ring Road,” a release from the city read.
Work is expected to run between March and November and will include multiple phases.
The city has warned drivers to expect regular closures, lane restrictions and speed reductions on Ring Road between Pasqua Street North and Ross Avenue.
The first significant traffic impact will begin on March 20 – with a speed restriction for around two weeks on Ring Road between McDonald Street and Ross Avenue.
Update to date traffic restrictions can be found here.
