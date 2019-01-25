

CTV Regina





After five years of planning, the City of Regina announced proposed changes to its zoning bylaw on Friday.

The city says the main goal of the overhaul is to make the zoning and land use regulations easier to navigate.

This is the first major overhaul of the bylaw in more than 40 years.

“It’s the rulebook that says how development takes place in our city,” said Diana Hawryluk, executive director for city planning and community development.

Some of the major differences include the reduction in the number of zone and land use categories from 188 to 43 by combining some specific uses into larger zone types.

The city says it will also encourage mixed-use developments for new building projects and simplify parking requirements.

“For the everyday citizen, it’s when they want to do renovations or build a new home, that’s really when it comes into play,” said Hawryluk.

Complete details on all the changes in the proposal can be found on the city’s website.

The city hopes residents will look at the proposal and attend feedback sessions taking place in each ward throughout February and March.

Based on reporting by CTV's Cole Davenport