REGINA -- Taxes and property values will be discussed at Wednesday's Regina City Council meeting as a part of approving the 2021 General and Utility Operating Budget and 2021-2025 General and Utility Capital Plan.

City administration is recommending a 2.34 per cent mill rate increase in 2021 for all programs and services. That’s around a $4.13 increase per month for the municipal portion of property taxes for the average assessed home value of $315,000.

The proposed 2.34 per cent mill rate increase is meant to support a 1.39 per cent increase for Regina Police Services. This mill rate increase would fund 11 more Regina police staff; eight police positions, and three civilian positions. The civilian positions would be two Communication Centre Dispatchers and one Human Resources Trainer.

The mill rate increase is also to cover the dedicated mill rates of 0.45 per cent for Mosaic Stadium and 0.5 per cent for the Recreation Infrastructure Program.

Administration also recommends council approve $480,239,000 in gross expenses in its General Operating Budget and a net property tax levy of $269,373,000. It also recommends approving the 2021-2025 General Capital Budget with total gross expenditures of $132,505,000 in 2021.

Nine different delegations are expected to present on Wednesday, with what they hope to see in the new budget.

Several delegates from local organizations are scheduled to speak, include John Hopkins, President of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce, Chris Gbekorbu, Economic Analyst with the Saskatchewan Realtors Association and Shayna Stock, Heritage Community Association.

Delegations are also expected to present about other issues they hope are addressed in the new budget.

Joanne Havelock, from Friends of the Regina Public Library, will speak in support of administrations recommendation to approve a 2.9% mill rate increase for the Regina Public Library.

At least two delegates are planning to speak about the future of Wascana Pool.

Former mayoral candidate Jim Elliot is expected to present his thoughts about how the city can improve following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 budget will be the first budget passed by Regina’s newest city council.