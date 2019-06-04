

CTV Regina





School zone signage is slowly being converted to reflect changes passed by city council.

The area around Glen Elm School in East Regina has new signage that says the new speed limit, 30 km per hour.

"For an average school zone in the city at 40 kilometers an hour it takes about 14 seconds to get through a zone,” Fisal Kalim with the City of Regina said. "Now with 30 kilometers an hour that will be raised to 18 seconds so it's about a four second delay that we're looking at introducing into the system."

The city plans to have all signs changed over by Sept. 1.

The new change will also have school zones in effect from 7 am to 7 pm.