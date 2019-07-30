

CTV Regina





Regina has 22,000 catch basins that go directly into the creek system, and the City of Regina is reminding residents that these basins are for snow melt and rain water only.

The city said Tuesday that using soap to wash a vehicle on a drive way is a bad idea, as the soap and oils will end up in the waterways.

Fats, oils and grease should also not be rinsed down kitchen drains.

"We had hamburger last night and this is my method, I fry up my hamburger and I pour it into a jar and then I dispose of it into the trash,” Manager of Sewer and Drainage for the City of Regina, Helene Henning-Hill, said. “So you can imagine if all the residents of Regina poured that down into their drain in their sink, you can imagine how clogged it would become and it and it does. It sets up and it sets up like concrete."

The city says crews are cleaning three lift stations at least once a month, because people are putting fats, oils and grease down their drains.