City's amusement tax becomes star of executive committee meeting discussion Wednesday

On Wednesday, executive committee voted to amend a nearly 100-year old bylaw that taxes recreational tickets sold in the city.

THE HISTORY

Since 1923, the City of Regina has levied an “amusement tax.” The ten per cent tax rate was on recreational event tickets sold to patrons allowed by The Cities Act.

The bylaw has undergone multiple amendments removing certain businesses or events since its inception.

The tax used to be charged for any event on the Regina Exhibition Grounds (now called the REAL district) and the Agridome (now the Brandt Centre). Charges on those events were eliminated from the bylaw in 1989.

In 1990, the city removed the tax on events at city-owned facilities. At that time, the city felt the revenue would be better collected through rental fees.

In 1999, the tax was removed from ticket sales for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Regina Rams in order to assist the organizations. Events now at Mosaic Stadium has a 12 per cent fee the city collects for large events.

However, since 2003, movie theatres in the city are the only ones left paying the extra ten per cent.

“The tax has a complicated history,” said Michael Paris, Cineplex Entertainment VP of Legal and Government Relations. “It’s very problematic for our industry.”

On Wednesday, executive committee voted to lower it to five per cent.

MOVIE THEATRES AND THE TAX

Four movie theatres in the city currently pay the tax: Galaxy Cinema Normanview, Southland Mall Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas Aurora, and Rainbow Cinemas.

Only two jurisdictions in Canada have such a tax. Including other sales taxes, the total tax was 15 per cent, one of the highest in Canada.

In the 2022-23 provincial budget, the provincial government placed an additional six per cent tax on recreational activities such as concerts, sporting events or movie theatre tickets starting Oct. 1, 2022.

That PST would have increased the total tax on movie tickets in Regina to over 20 per cent, making it the highest rate by six per cent.

Paris called the amusement tax an “economic disincentive”.

“It’s particularly egregious from our view because it’s on cinemas and only cinemas,” he said.

Paris said Cineplex and other theaters, like Landmark, used to include any applicable taxes – like the amusement tax – into their fees. However, in the spring, changed their policy to have a face value before taxes, which the patron can see reflected in the cost.

“It is a surcharge the consumer feels,” he said.

On Sept. 25, Rainbow Cinemas will close its doors. Coun. Lori Bresciani believes the city’s tax was a contributor.

“There’s only so much you can do,” she said. “We know labour, inflation and all the things affecting business’s ability to stay open. It affects everything.”

THE CITY AND THE TAX

The reduction of the rate brings the city more in line with other jurisdictions across the country but still the highest.

For pre-pandemic levels, the city said the tax generated over $700,000 in revenue annually, dropping to only $169,000 in 2020 and climbing slightly to $219,000 in 2021.

“The amusement tax is one of the only tax levers – outside of mill rate – that we have as a city,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

Bresciani called the tax discriminatory because it targets just one industry in the city.

“If we want to call it an amusement tax, it should be on all amusement we have in the city,” she said. “It shouldn’t be just on one industry.”

The bylaw outlined one-tenth of the total tax is retained by the cinema operators to help cover the cost of collecting the tax on behalf of the city. Paris said the cost of collecting the fee at the gate is less than the amount the one-tenth it maintained.

Coun. Bob Hawkins was not convinced the removal or even the lowering of the tax would mean a cheaper night out for families.

“I’m not persuaded people are staying away from the theatre because of this tax,” he said. “Nor am I persuaded that if the tax were removed, the cost of movie tickets would go down.”

City administration said it did have consultations about expanding the tax last year.

“Given we were coming out of [the pandemic], we decided to not bring a recommendation forward,” said Barry Lacey, Executive Director of Financial Strategy and Sustainability for the city. “I think the discussion still could be had – given it is another tax source for us – at some future point, to expand it.”

The motion passed with six votes in favour to three against it. Coun. Bresciani did attempt to amend the bylaw to get it removed entirely but it was not allowed to go through as the motion to lower it was still at hand.

Paris called the lowering of the rate a half-win.

“Right now, you’ll deal with it at your local cinemas. That’s unfortunate,” he said. “But the net result is it’s not as bad as it could have been.”

The decision by executive committee will go to council on Sept. 28.