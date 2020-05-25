City seeking feedback on Mount Pleasant dog park proposal
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 2:53PM CST
REGINA -- The City of Regina is asking residents to provide feedback on a proposal dog park at Mount Pleasant.
“The City is committed to increasing the number of fenced off-leash dog parks throughout our community and Mount Pleasant has been identified as the next potential site,” the City of Regina said in a news release.
A survey can be found here, and will remain open until June 3. regina.ca/dogparksurvey