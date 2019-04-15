City seeking feedback on options for Regent golf course
CTV Regina
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 3:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 6:18PM CST
The City of Regina is looking for public input on how best to design the Regent Par 3 Golf Course in North Central Regina.
After engaging residents about a range of potential uses for the space, the city has presented four options for the courses design.
A come and go community consultation meeting will be held at The Gathering Place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Online feedback can be submitted at regina.ca/planning.