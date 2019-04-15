

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is looking for public input on how best to design the Regent Par 3 Golf Course in North Central Regina.

After engaging residents about a range of potential uses for the space, the city has presented four options for the courses design.

A come and go community consultation meeting will be held at The Gathering Place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Online feedback can be submitted at regina.ca/planning.