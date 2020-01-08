The City of Regina is looking for input from residents as it prepares a plan to turn Saskatchewan Drive into a “Grand Avenue.”

The City is preparing a long-term plan, the Sask Drive Corridor Project, to replace again infrastructure along Sask. Drive from McTavish Street to Winnipeg Street.

This stretch of roadway is identified in the Regina Downtown Neighbourhood Plan as a Grand Avenue.

The new plan will create policies regarding the use of land adjacent to the roadway.

To provide feedback to the City of Regina regarding the Sask Drive Corridor Project, click here.