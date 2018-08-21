

CTV Regina





The City of Regina has started spraying athletic fields and open spaces with pesticides.

The spraying will start with athletic fields to maintain level, playable turf. City officials say there are a wide range of weeds, including dandelions, thistles and chickweeds on the fields.

The city plans to have athletic fields sprayed by Labour Day before moving on to other open spaces.

Pesticide warning signs will be posted in the areas being sprayed 24 hours before spraying begins. A spray advisory line will also be updated at 4 p.m. daily.