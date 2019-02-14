

CTV Regina





The city says it has suspended its rabbit trapping program because someone has tampered with the traps.

Live trapping was brought in to deal with a dramatic increase in the number of rabbits in the Queen City.

“This pilot project in Harbour Landing is a last resort response to increasing residents’ concerns where there is an abundance of new trees, which are most at risk,” the city said in a statement to CTV News.

On Tuesday, the city said rabbits are either released back into the wild or euthanized, depending on how many are in the trap.