City suspending rabbit trapping due to tampering
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:25AM CST
The city says it has suspended its rabbit trapping program because someone has tampered with the traps.
Live trapping was brought in to deal with a dramatic increase in the number of rabbits in the Queen City.
“This pilot project in Harbour Landing is a last resort response to increasing residents’ concerns where there is an abundance of new trees, which are most at risk,” the city said in a statement to CTV News.
On Tuesday, the city said rabbits are either released back into the wild or euthanized, depending on how many are in the trap.